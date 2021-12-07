Gooty Church of India declared World’s Largest Church

Bible Mission Gooty Church is now the world’s largest church by the World Book of Records, London. This is situated in the Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh. The place was established on 31st January 1938. This was formed by Pastor Rev. B Adbutha Kumar and 30 other members. It was formed on 26th June 1992. Its branches are spread in the various areas in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The church is situated in the vast land of 61 acres with the picturesque beauty and serene atmosphere. The church has the potential of accommodating 60,000 people. The look of the Indian churches has evolved over the period. The architecture of the church is brilliant and has included many components of construction that include 225 pillars of 14 feet height. It is the classical form of architecture. It is the place of devotion for pilgrims.

The church has been built as a standalone projects in India. This was the moment of honour and grace for the Church. The church has helped many underprivileged people and also educated children for a better future. It has been shining a light for many people and welcomes all believers.