Shri Amarnathji Yatra App: Shrine board launches mobile app to help pilgrims

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has introduced a new mobile-based application for pilgrims intending to undertake the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Tuesday. “The app is designed and developed by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeITY),” a SASB spokesperson said. The app provides important information to facilitate the planning of the ‘yatra’, lists facilities available in the shrine area, weather forecast etc., he said.

It incorporates special features like SOS call alert system, live tracking of ‘yatris’, push notifications, the spokesperson added.

“Yatris can login using their yatra permit form number and may allow the app to access the device’s location to enable their live tracking. This feature will help the shrine board to locate the yatris using this app,” he added.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, where it is available under the name “Shri Amarnathji Yatra”. The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam, considered to be the edifice of Lord Shiva, will begin on July 1 and will conclude on August 15.