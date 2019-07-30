Travelling light! Here’s how the phone camera has replaced heavy camera setup

The increasing rate of phonegraphy went on to prove that phone photography extends beyond casual selfies over a meetup with friends or amateur attempts.

By Sulakshna Wadhwa

The internet age has witnessed photography transitions more than ever. The digital camera took over films and thus began a new era of photography. A professionally high-quality shot picture meant a well-priced DSLR camera and heavier lens equipment behind it, giving rise to the trend of heavy backpacked photographers. This continued for a fair period until social media photography became a thing giving rise to phonegraphy – Photography on the phone.

The increasing rate of phonegraphy went on to prove that phone photography extends beyond casual selfies over a meetup with friends or amateur attempts. It has been the pioneer behind bringing talented photographers to light who no longer need a heavy setup to get that perfect shot.

A recent example contributing to the growth of professional phone photography is by the internet giant, Google. Google’s latest phone Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL priced at Rs.39,799 and Rs.44,799 respectively have successfully given its users the power to capture the sharpest of images without being extremely harsh on their pockets.

The night sight on the latest Pixel phones which allows one to capture clear images in low light has been a wide celebration of new-age photographers as the camera adapts to the environment producing vibrant and detailed pictures at the darkest hour of the day. Yet another striking feature and every photographer’s dream come true has been the RAW file feature which in addition to the jpeg file, enables the user to save a RAW file.

Apart from many striking camera features like timelapse, photobooth mode, and motion auto, the Pixel series’ light-weight devices at 147 grams and 167 grams resolves the agony of a heavy setup for professional pictures.

Here’s what some young users had to say about this latest Google Pixel trend…

Nivya Shah, a 24-year-old student and Instagram user said, “I love going for weekend road trips near the city and capturing nature in its full glory, especially during monsoons. The DSLR around my neck has been replaced by my phone camera in the recent past.”

Dhishant Ahuja, 26, a young working professional and tech enthusiast shared that he has always been an Android phone user and has witnessed the trend change from 2 MP cameras to the latest Google Pixel which has been his companion on his recent treks. He further added, “The motion photos feature on the phone has so far been the most impressive attribute for me.”

While the development of game-changing camera phones has been noteworthy so far, a further rise of AI, 5G and foldable smartphones are some of the predictions for upcoming phones.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. Views expressed are personal.)