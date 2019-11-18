Good news travellers! Water villas to be set up in Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands

Out of the 36 Lakshadweep islands, 10 are inhabited and only five are accessible to tourists.

Lakshadweep Islands will soon become an eco-tourism hub. Lakshadweep Islands UT administration with the guidance of Niti Aayog will make these water villas to promote tourism in the islands.

UT administration and Niti Aayog have issued the Rest for Qualification(RFQ) documents for the development of water villas in Lakshwadeep Islands as well as ecotourism resorts on the island. It will be done under a public-private partnership model.

A Pre-Application Conference will be held on 20th November 2019. It will be held at SAJ Earth Resort and Conversation Centre near Cochin International Airport, Kochi. In the conference, the MD of Andaman and Nicobar Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) will also present the details of further similar eco-tourism projects for the islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

Ecotourism is defined as ecologically sustainable tourism. It is a part of environmental conservation. It is responsible for travelling to areas by conserving the environment while keeping in mind the well being of the local people.

The name ‘Lakshadweep’ means one lakh islands. It is located off the Kerala coast in the Arabian Sea. Parts of the island are kept detached from tourists to preserve their rich natural habitat. Out of the 36 Lakshadweep islands, 10 are inhabited and only five are accessible to tourists. To visit the islands, you need to get a tourism permit from Kochi.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a traveller’s paradise and is around 1,400 km away from the east coast of India. Andaman and Nicobar have 86 per cent of the forest area of its total land. The forests constitute an important wing of the natural resource of Andaman and Nicobar and it houses many sanctuaries and nine national parks.

Havelock Island, the largest of the islands in Ritchie’s Archipelago, a chain of islands to the east of Great Andaman in the Andaman Islands has Asia’s best beach according to the Time Magazine.