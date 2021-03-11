Good news travellers! Now get access to airport services in 130 countries; Here’s how

According to Dragonpass, both the companies will ensure that travellers get a seamless experience that is transparent, safe and convenient, especially after the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a new agreement signed by two companies- Thriwe and Dragonpass, Indian travellers will now get access to airport services in over 130 countries. According to the agreement, the travellers will now receive access to lounges, meet & assist services, airport dining, airport transfers, and Limousine services at the terminals. According to Dragonpass, both the companies will ensure that travellers get a seamless experience that is transparent, safe and convenient, especially after the Coronavirus pandemic. Thrive is aiming to re-Engineer all Airport Services Ecosystem now and together, both the companies are looking at development of a comprehensive go-to market strategy under which all touch points in the airport ecosystem will have a “rich bouquet of global offerings.”

Thrive is an Indian consumer benefits marketplace that allows brands to plan their consumer strategy. The recent development is aimed just for Indian clients travelling globally to have some better hospitality to inbound DragonPass’ global clients. In a statement released, Rom Remy, Managing Director, APAC, DragonPass, said that the both companies are built on technology and customer service as their main focus and India being a unique market (with potential growth) will allow the companies to leverage their experience in order to create unique products and services.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Verma, Founder & CEO, Thriwe said that the company’s travel services’ has a mission to become “the most trusted Consumer Strategy Specialist” when it comes to the Airport services space. Furthermore, DragonPass’ addition will allow extensive Indian operations to have global reach and a comfort that is desired by customers. Swati Sharma, Thriwe’s Co-founder & COO is of the view that both the associations will have substantial value for their corporate and individual clients. “Our technology enabled platform concentration not only addresses this demand but also, fills in the space between offline merchants and online travellers via utilizing robust technology and customer data analytics,” she added.