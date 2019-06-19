Good News! Travellers from these countries can visit Brazil without a visa

Big move by Brazil to boost its tourism! Think about Brazil's colorful vignettes and you may already be tempted to fly to this country. The good news is that Brazil has now made it super easy for travelers from US, Japan, Australia and Canada to visit. Known for its vibrant culture, mysterious rain forests, stunning scenic views and its colorful cultural potpourri, Brazil is all set to woo tourists this year. With effect from June 17th, these travelers can explore the country for 90 days without obtaining a visa! Before online applications had begun, the typical process required them to go to their consulate or embassy to get a visa. According to the data shared by Brazil Tourism, the country's e-visa programme has been a huge success in leading to a record of tourists for the year 2018. This poses several lessons for countries like India. For instance, Brazil Tourism cites that US arrivals to the country based on the e-visa programme had increased by 13.3 per cent, which is a significant increase that paved the way for Brazil to increase its overall number of visitors in a single year. Other countries such as Canada have also contributed to the increase of tourists to Brazil. No wonder, the overall number of tourists to the country has increased from 6.5 million to 6.6 million in just one year. EMBED TWITTER: READ: World's Most Powerful Passports in 2019 For travelers, there is so much to explore, discover and enjoy in Brazil, known for its stunning Copacabana beach, partying and of course, who can resist the Sugarloaf Mountain or trekking through the Tijuca National park or an excursion to the famed Fernando de Noronha archipelago, or just sit back to savour Brazil's tempting version of the mojito known as the caipirinha? Parks, beaches, waterfalls, dunes, lagoons, historical towns and so much more to explore! And as you probably know already, no other country knows how to party the way Brazil does. Simply put, gear up for the thrilling travel tales that you want to add to this year's travel list, so pack your bags and go!