Good news travellers! Dubai starts welcoming residency visa holders today; to invite tourists from July 7

One of the most famous cities of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai has decided to open its doors for people and is ready to welcome residents and tourists in the city again. Travelling to Dubai had been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, starting on Monday, the government will allow foreign nationals who hold residency visas to go back to the city, Dubai media office announced on its Twitter handle. “Dubai to welcome returning residents and citizens permitted to travel overseas starting tomorrow,” read the Tweet on Sunday.

The Dubai government has released some guidelines for residency visa holders as well. According to the guidelines issued, people have to have a return approval that will be carried out by Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. This will be done through a direct link with the airlines. Moreover, all residents coming back have to take the PCR test for Coronavirus and those who are tested positive will have to go for a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Moreover, residents of Dubai are also allowed to travel abroad from June 23, 2020. However, this is subject to availability of flights and airports being operational in foreign locations. Dubai residents can travel to only those cities that are welcoming people.

Apart from this, the government has announced that it will also allow tourists to enter the city starting from July 7. It has been emphasized that those visiting Dubai shall have to present a COVID-19 negative certificate to enter or undergo a test at the airport. It is to note that COVID-19 negative certificates should be issued in less than 96 hours of arrival in Dubai. People who will test positive for Coronavirus at Dubai airport will have to follow a 14-day quarantine protocol.

Meanwhile in the United Arab Emirates, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases that were reported as on June 21 were around 44,500. According to the data provided by the World Health Organisation, the number of new cases in UAE has declined significantly and in the last few days, barely any new COVID-19 cases was recorded.