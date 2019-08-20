Good news! India to offer 30 day e-tourist visa for $25 in peak season, lower fee during lean period

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.
India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period. Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on Tuesday, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.
“India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March,” he said.
Also read: Boarding IndiGo, SpiceJet flights from Delhi IGI airport? Note this terminal change
A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Patel said. “For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees is USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.