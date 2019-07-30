Good news! Humayun tomb, Safdarjung tomb and other monuments to remain open even after Sunset

Humayun’s tomb is a popular historical monument in Delhi.

Big boost for tourism and good news for avid travellers, history and heritage buffs! You can now visit ten most popular historical monuments across India from as early as sunrise till around 9 PM. Clearly, this move to boost tourism and enable more footfall around these historical monuments is likely to bring more smiles and happy faces all around, given that most of these monuments close at 6 PM.

Terming this a ‘welcome step’ by the Ministry of Culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that this will enable more people to visit these historical monuments and discover aspects of Incredible India.

So, are you curious to know which monuments are now open till 9 PM?

Delhiites, rejoice! Both Humayun and Safdarjung tombs are set to stay open from sunrise till 9 PM. Wait, there’s more! The list of which is given at the end of the article.

The Ministry of Culture’s move is a commendable one, that is sure to win hearts of young and old travellers as well as heritage enthusiasts.

Also, this move is likely to be welcomed by foreign dignitaries and officials to India, who want to explore the country’s not-so-known heritage sites and just bask in the splendour and glory of these timeless structures and what they have come to represent over the years.

A welcome step, which will enable more people to visit these places and discover aspects of #IncredibleIndia. https://t.co/NW8fsPXHNx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019

For instance, on a recent visit to India, Dr Andreas Baum, the Swiss ambassador to India, praised Odisha’s master craftsmen after going on a ‘heritage’ walk. He was touring through the Mukteswar and Siddheswar temples, among others, and was amazed by the craftsmanship evident across most temples.

As per local reports in Odisha, the Swiss ambassador ‘loved’ the temples and was ‘amazed’ at the spectacular view of the Lingaraj temple, in particular.

?? ???????????? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ? https://t.co/KGLDaR2X9E — Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) July 30, 2019

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (I/C), Shri @prahladspatel announced that opening hours of 10 historical Monuments across the country has been increased and now these Monuments will remain open from Sunrise to 9 pm for common public. pic.twitter.com/2QFefXVdlA — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 29, 2019

With Culture Minister Prahlad Singh indicating that the decision to keep these monuments open till 9 PM comes into immediate effect, one can logically expect that this move is sure to ensure significant footfalls across these heritage sites.

Best of all, the success of this ‘welcome step’ as Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the announcement, can pave the way for the Culture Ministry to extend the visiting hours of other prominent heritage monuments from more states to showcase India’s architectural, historical and heritage marvels in full splendour to the rest of the world.

Other monuments include in the list are following: