Good news for wildlife explorers! Corbett National Park to open from Sunday; Check guidelines

There’s good news for wildlife explorers and visitors as Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand is set to reopen for the public from Sunday onwards. The tiger reserve will be opened keeping all the necessary precautions and government guidelines in mind. The move comes following the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) order to open all tiger reserves across the country.

The park was closed for three months following the nationwide lockdown amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest order issued by Jai Raj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Uttarakhand, the public have been allowed to visit four zones of the national park- Bijrani, Pakhro, Dhela, and Jhirna zones. Raj further added that only Dhikala zone will remain shut. However, the night stay at the park will remain prohibited till November 15, 2020.

There will be thermal scanning of the visitors, guides, drivers, etc. If any visitors or guides or anyone found to have temperature higher than the normal then he/she will not be allowed to enter the park premises. All have to wear masks and face shields. Every vehicle should have a sanitizer which shall be used during the time of boarding or de-boarding as required. The visitors can book their permits from 10 AM on June 13, 2020, by visiting the official website of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The advance booking will be open for the period between June 14, 2020, to June 30, 2020.

However, visitors aged 10 years and below and 65 years and above will not be permitted to enter the national park for safari.

Meanwhile, Sundarban Tiger Reserve, located in Kolkata is likely to open its gates for public from June 15, 2020.The Sundarban is famous for the Royal Bengal Tiger and biosphere reserve.