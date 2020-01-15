Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Katra shrine’s old cave opens for pilgrims

Published: January 15, 2020 10:08:55 PM

Vaishno Devi cave is opened only during January and February when rush is very less, while for rest of the months, the pilgrims had to pass through newly-constructed caves to reach to the sanctum sanctorum.

Vaishno Devi, Trikuta hills, Makar Sankranti, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir, Hinduism Every year the natural cave is opened for pilgrims after Makar Sankranti. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

The old and natural cave of Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills opened from Wednesday for pilgrims to pay obeisance, officials said.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express exclusive! Delhi to Katra Vaishno Devi train a hit; scores big on occupancy, punctuality

Every year, the natural cave is opened for pilgrims after Makar Sankranti, an official said.

“The cave has been opened for the visiting pilgrims for darshan now,” Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar said.

To avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims, the sub-divisional magistrate has been authorised to regulate the darshan through old cave after considering the rush and congestion, the official said.

The CEO said normally pilgrims are allowed from the natural cave when the daily pilgrimage comes below the 10,000 mark.

