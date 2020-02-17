Good news for US travellers: Seamless flight connectivity in India with Vistara and United Airlines

This benefit for passengers will start on February 28, 2020.

All the visitors flying by United Airlines to India from US can now easily travel from one city to another via Vistara flights. After a new pact between United Airlines and Tata-Sia joint venture airline, Vistara, US passengers can now travel inter-city seamlessly where United Airlines has no presence. The codeshare pact allows Vistara to act as a partner carrier and enables United Airlines to book seats for the passengers on Vistara flights. This benefit for passengers will start on February 28, 2020.

According to the company, the United States has been an important source market for foreign travellers in India. With this partnership, customers coming from the United States will benefit, said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara in a release. Apart from this, Vistara-operated fights will also bear ‘UA’ designator code in 68 of its aeroplanes. The services will include destinations like Varanasi, Udaipur, Raipur, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Amritsar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram. This will help customers build a seamless itinerary and they can easily plan their trips beyond Mumbai and New Delhi, said John Gebo senior vice-president (alliances), United Airlines.

Gebo also said that the new partnership will also cater to customers travelling between east and west coast hub as well as multiple destinations throughout India. Meanwhile, Vistara and United Airlines members have been able to redeem their there mileage points starting this February. Therefore, Club Vistara members can also earn and redeem their points on United Airlines flights and vice-versa. United Airlines have also announced MileagePlus award which does not have any expiry date. The company has also made a committed investment of $40 million for new initiatives focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies.