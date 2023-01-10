Good News for travellers! You can now book Vistara’s domestic flight tickets for just Rs 1899, Check details here

Vistara Anniversary Sale Update: Are you one of those who make spontaneous travel plans and face disappointment seeing the high air ticket rates? If that’s the case, here’s some good news for you. Vistara, owned by Tata Group, has announced its eighth-anniversary sale under which it is offering special fares for flying across its domestic and international network. The airline took to Twitter and wrote, “The new feeling turns 8! As we soar towards new beginnings, we are excited to announce our Anniversary Sale. Enjoy special fares when flying across our domestic and international network,”

Join us as we mark 8 glorious years of soaring through the skies with our Anniversary Sale! Enjoy special fares when flying with us. Also get flat 23% off on seat selection and excess baggage. Book Now: https://t.co/MJpP6xhF0v.

T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/tdIMMAFDEw — Vistara (@airvistara) January 7, 2023

Vistara Anniversary Sale: Offer Details

For domestic, one-way all-inclusive fares start at Rs 1899 for Economy Class, Rs 2699 for Premium Economy, and Rs 6999 for Business Class.

For international, return all-inclusive fares start at Rs 13299 for Economy Class (Delhi-Kathmandu), Rs 16799 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and Rs 43699 for Business Class (Delhi-Kathmandu and Mumbai-Kathmandu).

Vistara is also offering a flat 23 per cent off on the purchase of paid seats and excess baggage.

Vistara Anniversary Sale: Booking details

The bookings will continue till 23:59 hours on 12-January-2023, for travel between 23-January-2023 and 30-September-2023 – both dates included.

The travellers can book tickets via the airline’s website http://www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), the call centres, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

How to avail discounts during the Vistara Anniversary Sale

Visit the official website – airvistara.com.

Enter the departure point and destination point. Select the departure dates and return.

Tap on the Search button.

Choose the flight that is appropriate and then tap the ‘Book Now’ option.

Fill in the details asked.

Make your payment using your preferred option.

Once the payment is done, you will receive an Email and SMS for the same. You will also receive your e-ticket on mobile and email ID.

This is not the first time that the airline has announced a festive sale. Earlier in October, Vistara gave the one-way, all-inclusive domestic tickets for just Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class.

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares started from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class.

Happy travel!