Good news for travellers! IndiGo to start flights on Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes; check details

Published: June 4, 2019 5:43:59 PM

IndiGo Tuesday announced that it will start flights on two new international routes of Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from July.

The flights on Mumbai-Dammam route and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur would begin from July 5 and 15, respectively, as per the airline.

IndiGo Tuesday announced that it will start flights on two new international routes of Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from July. Moreover, the low-cost carrier said that it will add a second frequency on Mumbai-Doha route from July 5 onward. “Bookings are open with immediate effect, with fares starting at Rs 6999,” it said.

The flights on Mumbai-Dammam route and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur would begin from July 5 and 15, respectively, as per the airline.

With almost 50 per cent share in domestic passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India. William Boulter, the chief commercial officer of IndiGo said, “We are delighted to expand our international reach through the launch of these new flights. We are committed to strengthen and grow our international network, which is line with our overall growth strategy”.

