Good news for travellers in Jammu! Section I Ropeway from Peerkho to Mahamaya inaugurated

Passenger ropeway Sec I from Peerkho to Mahamaya Temple was inaugurated by the Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Jammu, Mayor Sri Chander Mohan Gupta and Dy. Mayor Smt. Purnima Sharma of Jammu.

Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited, Kolkata built this Ropeway. The ropeway from Peer Kho to Mahamaya Temple is 1.184 km long, and goes over the Tawai River giving the passengers a picturesque view of the river and temples situated around both the ends of the river bank. The ropeway capacity is 400 person per hour carrying capacity, and moves at a speed of 0-4m/s. The ropeway situated at 86.13 metres of height will have 14 cabins operating on monocable detachable system.

The Mahamaya Temple ropeway by DRIL is a ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision coming to reality in consonance with our PM’s Make in India slogan. Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd (DRIL) has built highest number of ropeways and presently they are also having maximum numbers of ropeways under operation & maintenance in India. Jammu Ropeway has been designed by DRIL and 60% of its equipments are made in India.

Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director, DRIL said, “This ropeway system is built with state of art technology which will further add to the tourist attraction of Jammu. Ropeways are pollution free, safe and environment friendly mode of transport and will be elevating the stature of Jammu as an environment friendly tourist destination.”

The inauguration event was also attended by Mr. SK Agarwal, Senior Vice President- Projects, DRIL & Mr. Mirza Khurshid Baig, AGM-Projects.

DRIL has been involved in operating and maintaining the popular Mata Vaishno Devi passenger Ropeway from Bhavan to Bhairon temple in Jammu. Other recently executed projects are 1.8 km long Guwahati Ropeway across the mighty Brahmaputra river, and Passenger Ropeway of 302m long at Chitrakoot (MP), from bottom of the hill to Hanumandhara Temple.