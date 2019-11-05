Good news for travellers! Go Air international flyers can now check-in at New Delhi Metro Station; read details

GoAir operates commercial flights on 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

Flyers boarding Go Air international flights from Delhi Airport (DEL) can now avail the check-in facility at New Delhi Metro Station. Go Air has inaugurated its first city check-in counter at the New Delhi Metro Station. There are two lines that pass through New Delhi Metro station- Airport Express Line, and Yellow line. Airport Express Line connects New Delhi metro station to Indira Gandhi International Airport terminal 3 and terminal 2.

Passengers boarding flights to Malé, Abu Dhabi, Phuket, Bangkok, and Muscat will have the facility of checking-in their luggage at the New Delhi Metro station.

However, flyers must take note that the service will be available up to 6 hours prior to the flight time. Go Air’s initiative is part of GoAir’s promise of ‘Fly Smart’ for its passengers. The move will cut down travel time on Delhi roads and also allow the flyers to commute to the Delhi Airport terminal 3 without having to carry their luggage themselves, the airline said in a statement.

Delhi Airport Express metro cuts down travel time from New Delhi metro station to IGI Airport terminal 3 to just 19 minutes. The flyers will be issued their boarding pass once they check-in their luggage at the GoAir counter at the New Delhi Metro station. Subsequently, flyers will have the option to spend their valuable time in the city. They can just reach the airport directly in stipulated time to board their flights.

GoAir operates over 325 daily flights. It has carried around 13.27 lakh passengers in the month of September 2019. GoAir operates commercial flights on 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

Single ticket cost from New Delhi Metro to IGI Airport station terminal (T3) is Rs 60 through the token. If someone has a smart card, a ticket will cost Rs 54. There will be 3 stations between New Delhi Metro station and IGI Airport station terminal (T3) – Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kua and Delhi Aerocity.