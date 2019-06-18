Good news for travellers! Air India announces flights to Bali, Nairobi from Delhi, Mumbai; check dates, schedule

New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2019 3:43:30 PM

Air India flight schedule: Air India will commence Delhi-Chennai-Bali flight operations on October 27. The flights will be available for four days in a week.

air india Air India flight booking: Those who want to book Air India flight tickets, must visit official website of Air India

Air India flight: Soon you will be able to fly from Delhi to Bali in Indonesia via Chennai, Mumbai to Nairobi and Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced these flights. Air India has been planning to celebrate the World Tourism day in a grand manner by providing fliers more options to travel to their favourite destinations within India and abroad.

Air India flight schedule: Air India will commence Delhi-Chennai-Bali flight operations on October 27. The flights will be available for four days in a week. The direct flight service between Mumbai and Nairobi will start on September 27 and will be available for four days in a week. Air India will begin Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from September 27. Flights on this route will be available on a daily basis.

“Delighted to announce the commencement of a four days a week @airindiain flight to connect Delhi-Chennai-Bali from 27th October 2019. This flight will enhance connectivity & push the flow of tourists & travellers between India & Bali,” Puri said. “I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, @airindiain will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India and Kenya,” the Union Minister said. “To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily @airindiain flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019,” Puri tweeted.

Last Friday, Puri had said that the national carrier will commence Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from September 27. “Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice-weekly Air India flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada. The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019,” Puri said earlier. “I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri & devotees who travel from North Americas to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiyana Mandir & other holy places,” he added.

Air India flight booking: Those who want to book Air India flight tickets, must visit https://www.airindia.in/ . After landing on the homepage of the official website of Air India, you must go to the ‘Book Flight’ section.

