Good News for travelers! Kedarnath and Badrinath to open doors for public on these dates; Check all details here

Kedarnath and Badrinath Yatra 2023: Kedarnath and Badrinath are two of the four pilgrimage sites for the holy Char Dham Yatra. Thousands of devotees embark on the Char Dham yatra every year. The door (kapat) opening date is very important for all the pilgrims. While the doors of Kedarnath will open for the public on April 25, 2023, Badrinath Dham will open on April 27 (Thursday), the administrative board of the temple announced.

The announcement was made during a program at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Once the doors are closed for the season in November, the deity is shifted from the Kedarnath temple to Ukhimath for offerings and worship.

About Char Dham Yatra:

The Badrinath Dham is also one of the pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham.’ The Char DHam yatra includes the four most holy temples – Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath. The journey involves long treks and days of walking to complete the journey.

How to reach:

Located on the Garhwal Himalayan Range in the Rudraprayag District, Kedarnath Temple can only be reached from Gaurikund through a trek. It remains open only for six months from April to November. As it is perched at an elevation in the Himalayas, the temple is closed due to heavy snowfall every year,

About Badrinath:

Located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).