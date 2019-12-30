Good news for Tirupati pilgrims: Tirumala reservoirs get water boost!

It has been officially communicated that the TTD Board is set to invest Rs 400 crore on the Balaji Reservoir. (Reuters)

Good news for Tirupati Tirumala pilgrims! For the first time in ten years, the Tirumala reservoirs get a water boost. So, if you are among the pilgrims heading for Lord Balaji’s darshan at Tirupati temple, here’s what you should know. On Friday, TTD Trust Board chief YV Subba Reddy has confirmed that the twin reservoirs of Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara in Tirumala will be sufficient to cater to the water requirements of pilgrims for the next two years. So, are you curious to know what makes this an important update for pilgrims? Simply put, water is an essential need for every individual and more so when you are traveling away from home.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Chairman highlighted that for the first time in ten years the reservoirs of Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara are completely filled right up to their maximum capacity. Note that this is in addition to Akasha Ganga in Tirumala and Kalyani dam in Tirupati.

Further, it has been officially communicated that the TTD Board is set to invest Rs 400 crore on the Balaji Reservoir. The idea behind this investment is to permanently resolve the water requirements of devotees who visit Tirumala.

The TTD also resolved to extend further the Jala prasadam program at Tirumala. For the upcoming Sankranti festival, all plastic bags and bottles will be banned around the hill shrine.

Earlier, the hill shrine had been closed for thirteen hours following the solar eclipse on Thursday. However, darshan for pilgrims recommenced thereafter, with the additional EO AV Dharma Reddy marking his presence at the time of reopening of temple doors that had been closed from Wednesday night at 11 pm. Milk distribution for children and the distribution of the temple’s Annaprasadam activity had resumed from 2.30 pm at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex. Notably, VIP break darshan was cancelled, as were Protocol, Divya Darshan and slotted Sarva Darshan on the same day.