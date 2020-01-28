Good news for pilgrims! Soon you can visit Simhachalam museum in Visakhapatnam

The Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam has announced its plans to set up a museum at Simhachalam.

Planning a trip to Visakhapatnam? Eager to explore Vishakhapatnam’s tourist places? Good news for pilgrims! Soon you can visit the Simhachalam museum that is set to be inaugurated in Visakhapatnam next month! So, yes, if you are interested in checking out the city’s diverse shrines and cultural landmarks, there’s something new to look forward to.

Coming soon: Simhachalam Museum at Visakhapatnam

The Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam has announced its plans to set up a museum at Simhachalam. The inauguration of the museum is scheduled to take place on the occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi on 5th February, as per a news report in ‘Yo Vizag’, the city’s magazine portal.

The portal cites the media statement made by the Simhachalam Executive officer, M. Venkateswara, who has stated that all the artifacts and ornaments that were donated by Vijayanagara’s legendary ruler, Sri Krishna Devaraya and other kings of the state, will be showcased at the Simhachalam museum.

READ | Now Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam offers special New Year gift for every pilgrim

The showcases for the museum have been installed already, as are other services that can be offered to the temple deity such as ‘Tulasidala archana’ and ‘Tulabharam’ for interested pilgrims.

Architectural splendour of Simhachalam temple

Located in the city of Vishakhapatnam on the Simhachalam hill, you can check out the famous Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, which is known for its magnificent architectural style.

The income of the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is pegged next to only the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

It is also a unique aspect that the temple deity of the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple includes Lord Varaha and Lord Narasimha. The form of the deity is mostly worshipped and covered with sandalwood paste.

Different ruling dynasties of kings have influenced the shrine’s architectural splendour and contributed to its glorious visual landscape. As the shrine continues to draw in a large number of pilgrims every day, the cultural museum is sure to be of interest to many travellers who are set to visit and explore the city of Visakhapatnam.