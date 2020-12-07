Good news for IndiGo flyers! Airline to refund all passengers for flight cancellations due to lockdown; Check date, process

IndiGo credit shell is a credit note created against a canceled PNR to be used for a future booking, for the same flyer. (Reuters image)

IndiGo will disburse customer credit shells and refunds by January 31, 2021, the airline has said in a statement. IndiGo has said that it already paid out 90 per cent refunds amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore. IndiGo started the credit shell in order to refund amounts owed to customers whose flights had been canceled during the lockdown.

What is IndiGo credit shell and how to avail refund: IndiGo credit shell is a credit note created against a canceled PNR to be used for a future booking, for the same flyer. If a flyer’s flight is suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a credit shell has been automatically created by the airlines against the passenger’s PNR. Flyers can easily view their credit shell balance on their itinerary. They need to visit www.goindigo.in/information/credit-shell.html and retrieve the itinerary and check the balance. An IndiGo credit shell is valid for use up to 1 year from the date of issuance.

A passenger can make an online booking using his or her credit shell. First, you need to proceed to search for a flight of your choice, secondly, on the payment page, select “use credit shell”. Subsequently, enter PNR or Booking reference and email ID or last name. If you are a guest user, you need to enter mobile number linked to your booking. You need to confirm OTP and click on the ‘Redeem’ button.

“The sudden onset of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown, brought our operations to a complete halt by the end of March of this year. As our incoming cash flow dried up, we were unable to immediately process refunds for canceled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers. However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, our priority has been to refund the credit shell amounts in an expedited manner. We are pleased to commit that we will disburse the full 100 per cent credit shell payments latest by January 31, 2021. We would like to thank all our customers who stood by us for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented crisis,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.