Good news for Indians visiting Thailand! ‘eVisa on arrival’ service for ‘the land of smiles’ starts from Valentine’s Day

The new eVisa On Arrival (eVOA) service that will enable a faster, more convenient arrival into Thailand for travellers from India and 20 other countries, has become available for applicants from 14 February 2019.

Travellers entering the country at the Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueng airports in Bangkok and also Phuket and Chiang Mai airports in the country will get a whole new experience with the new eVOA service offers. The eVOA service is part of the Thailand government’s initiative to promote tourism, and has been developed by the Immigration Bureau of Royal Thai Police and VFS Global.

Of the over 1.5 million Indians who visited Thailand in 2018, over 900,000 used the old, time consuming Visa On Arrival service at Thailand airports. The new eVOA service offers travellers the conveniences of avoiding long queues, and eliminates the need to fill up application forms on arrival and arrange for paper documentation or local currency which travellers find challenging after a long flight.

Here is how you can apply online in 3 simple steps:

Step One: Visit thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com

Step Two: Fill a simple visa application, upload documents & pay online

Step Three: Get an e-visa on arrival on your email between 24 – 72 hours

If any Indian has an urgent visa requirement to travel to Thailand, he or she can also avail online the Express eVOA service for quicker processing. They will have to pay an additional service fee for it and eligible travellers can get their eVOA decision within 24 hours for any short notice travel requirements to Thailand.

Commenting on the new eVOA service, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachate HAKPARN, said, “With the eVOA service, we are proud to offer a new age digital solution which enhance the overall experience for the modern day traveller who seeks to visit Thailand from 21 countries across the globe. In our cooperation with the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions VFS Global, we aim to effectively meet the objective of increasing tourism to the country through this solution especially taking into consideration the all-important security aspect that allows pre-check of travellers prior the arrival, as it offers time to the Immigration Bureau for effective assessment.”

Other countries where eVOA service is available are Andora, Bulgaria, Bhutan, P.R. China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.