Good news for Hajj pilgrims! SpiceJet’s to operate 148 special flights

SpiceJet, one of India’s budget airlines, on Wednesday announced to operate special flights in order to assist pilgrims taking part in the pious annual Islamic pilgrimage ‘Hajj’. The airlines in its newsletter informed that they will be operating 148 special flights in order to assist the Hajj pilgrims and make their travel hassle-free. The airline is planning to ferry approximately 11,000 Hajj pilgrims in a return journey from Srinagar to Median and Jeddah on special flights for the great global religious gathering in Mecca this year.

The Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh said that SpiceJet is honoured to play a small part in helping Indian pilgrims in their pious mission to travel to Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage.

“Our best wishes are with all the pilgrims for this once in a lifetime journey. SpiceJet will make every effort to provide a hassle-free and delightful travel experience for all our pilgrim passengers,” he added.

Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be put to service to ferry pilgrims from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir to Jeddah and Medina. The airline has said that the special flights will be operated between 4th July and 29th July 2019. The return journey for the Hajj pilgrims is scheduled from 16th August to 11th September, and tickets are available.

Notably, this is the second special announcement coming from Spicejet as the airline also launched their Monsson offer earlier this week with airfare starting from Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,499 for international destinations under the airline’s network.

Hajj pilgrimage is considered as one of the most sacred and pious one in the Islamic beliefs and the followers of Islam consider it as once in a lifetime journey. This year, the pious pilgrimage is expected to begin on August 9th and end on August 14 depending on sightings of the Moon. Hajj pilgrimage is considered to be one of the largest human gatherings as an average of 2.4 million people visit Mecca to perform Hajj which according to Islamic beliefs is one of the five religious duties.