  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for flyers! Passengers to get refund of air tickets booked for travel during lockdown; here’s how

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:51 AM

Flight ticket refund: Earlier in September, the DGCA informed the Supreme Court that a full refund must be provided by airlines immediately for the tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown period for domestic or international travel within the lockdown period.

flight ticket, flight ticket refund, flight ticket refund policy, flight ticket refund news, flight ticket refund status, flight ticket refund rules, flight ticket refund lockdown, flight ticket refund during lockdown, flight ticket refund India, flight ticket refund due to lockdownFlight ticket refund policy: For all other cases, the airlines must make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days, the civil aviation regulator said in an affidavit filed in the top court. (Reuters image)

In a good news for flyers whose flights got canceled due to lockdown imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic will now get refunds. The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Director General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) recommendations on refund of passengers’ flights’ tickets, cancelled due to lockdown. However, the refunds will be made through credit shells.

Earlier in September, the DGCA informed the Supreme Court that a full refund must be provided by airlines immediately for the tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown period for domestic or international travel within the lockdown period. For all other cases, the airlines must make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days, the civil aviation regulator said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

Related News

“If the tickets have been booked during the first lockdown period, that is March 25, to April 14, 2020 for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period that is from March 25 to May 3, 2020, in all such cases, full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately (this is being mandated vide MoCA’s OM dated April 16, 2020 as the airlines were not supposed to book such tickets),” the DGCA had said, as per PTI report.

The judgment is a move in the right direction where both airlines and customers have been taken into consideration. The move supports the airlines by giving them the required cushion till March 31 and at the same time supports passengers by ensuring interest on credit shell, said EaseMyTrip.com. EaseMyTrip.com had made a special arrangement with low-cost carriers, under which the airlines instead of adding refunds in Credit Shells of customers the refund amount to EaseMyTrip’s airline wallet and EaseMyTrip used to refund the same amount in customer’s bank account. This ensured that the majority of EaseMyTrip customers receive refund back in their bank accounts instead of credit shells.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Good news for flyers! Passengers to get refund of air tickets booked for travel during lockdown here’s how
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till October 31
2Jaipur, Goa and Kochi to become India’s top leisure destinations this year; check OYO’s travel forecast
3Mumbai: Guided walking tours to heritage sites resume as city tourism reels under coronavirus impact