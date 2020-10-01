Good news for flyers! Passengers to get refund of air tickets booked for travel during lockdown; here’s how

Flight ticket refund policy: For all other cases, the airlines must make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days, the civil aviation regulator said in an affidavit filed in the top court. (Reuters image)

In a good news for flyers whose flights got canceled due to lockdown imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic will now get refunds. The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Director General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) recommendations on refund of passengers’ flights’ tickets, cancelled due to lockdown. However, the refunds will be made through credit shells.

Earlier in September, the DGCA informed the Supreme Court that a full refund must be provided by airlines immediately for the tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown period for domestic or international travel within the lockdown period. For all other cases, the airlines must make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days, the civil aviation regulator said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

“If the tickets have been booked during the first lockdown period, that is March 25, to April 14, 2020 for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period that is from March 25 to May 3, 2020, in all such cases, full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately (this is being mandated vide MoCA’s OM dated April 16, 2020 as the airlines were not supposed to book such tickets),” the DGCA had said, as per PTI report.

The judgment is a move in the right direction where both airlines and customers have been taken into consideration. The move supports the airlines by giving them the required cushion till March 31 and at the same time supports passengers by ensuring interest on credit shell, said EaseMyTrip.com. EaseMyTrip.com had made a special arrangement with low-cost carriers, under which the airlines instead of adding refunds in Credit Shells of customers the refund amount to EaseMyTrip’s airline wallet and EaseMyTrip used to refund the same amount in customer’s bank account. This ensured that the majority of EaseMyTrip customers receive refund back in their bank accounts instead of credit shells.