Good news for fliers! IndiGo adds 19 domestic and international destinations, check full list

IndiGo has launched 19 domestic and international destinations in 2019. The airline has also achieved a key milestone of operating 1,500 daily departures across its vast network spanning across 83 domestic and international destinations. IndiGo has launched 11 domestic as well as 8 international destinations. The newly launched domestic destinations are Bhopal, Jabalpur, Shirdi, Shillong, Kannur, Kohlapur, Gaya, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, and Mysore. IndiGo has launched new international destinations — Istanbul, Chengdu, Yangon, Hanoi, Riyadh, Ho Chi Minh City, Jeddah, and Guangzhou.

IndiGo was the first Indian airline to connect India to Chengdu in China, Istanbul in Turkey, and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. It has also forayed into countries like Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Yangon in Myanmar. IndiGo also extended its domestic routes. Bengaluru, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hubli, and Kochi were connected to Kannur. Kolhapur gets air connectivity with Hyderabad and Tirupati. Bhopal got air connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“IndiGo’s expansion in domestic and international skies has enabled Indian travellers to not only travel affordably within India but also to new exotic destinations like Vietnam, Myanmar and China. The airline established a robust network connecting the Buddhist circuit in India with key Buddhist communities in China, Vietnam and Myanmar, creating a South Asian Buddhist circuit with Kolkata as the gateway city. These new flights will enhance point-to-point connectivity as well as the growth of domestic, inbound and outbound air traffic, promoting economic growth and social cohesion,” the Airline said in a statement.

“We are very pleased to be the first Indian airline to touch 1,500 daily departures, with one flight taking off every minute. The simple philosophy of offering low fares and on-time, courteous, hassle-free service has been the foundation of IndiGo’s growth and unparalleled network in India. Flying over 2,50,000 customers every day, we are on a mission to promote trade, tourism and economic growth by increasing mobility and accessibility across the length and breadth of the country,” Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo said. “2019 has been an eventful year with many new partnerships, orders and milestones. We are optimistic about 2020, and our endeavour will be to build focus cities and traffic corridors that connect India to the world,” Dutta said.