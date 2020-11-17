Good news for doctors, nurses! IndiGo offers discounts on flight tickets, goodies, vouchers

As part of the campaign, IndiGo is providing up to 25 per cent discount on the airfares to the nurses and doctors. (Reuters image)

IndiGo has tied up with brands like Barilla, Brewhouse, Cars24, Dettol, Ibis, and Loacker to express gratitude for medical frontline workers, who have been warriors during the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic. Around 5,000 doctors and nurses will then receive the ‘Tough Cookie Kit’ as part of IndiGo’s “Tough Cookie” campaign along with 25 per cent discount on flight ticket fares.

IndiGo is asking people to come to goindigo.in and nominate their favourite doctor or nurse. The ‘Tough Cookie Kit’ will comprise of goodies and vouchers along with heartfelt notes.

What is IndiGo ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign?

IndiGo launched “Tough Cookie” campaign in early July to thank the frontline workers who are constantly putting themselves at risk to save lives and contribute towards the battle against COVID-19.

As part of the campaign, IndiGo is providing up to 25 per cent discount on the airfares to the nurses and doctors. As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board. The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity. The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo’s website, valid for sale and travel from July 1, 2020 till December 31, 2020.

You need to go to IndiGo’s official website and click on ‘Offer’. You need to book tickets. While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Doctors and Nurses Discount fare option. After choosing your preferred flight, you need to add details of flyers. You need to enter a valid hospital ID.