Good news for Baidyanath Dham pilgrims! Jharkhand govt allows darshans — check details

Order also limits darshans to four hours a day.

In a major relief for devotees of Lord Shiva’s devotees, the government of Jharkhand has passed an order allowing pilgrims to partake in darshan at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple at Deoghar. As per the order, Jharkhand Government will for now only allow residents of the state to enter the Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple premises for darshan.

The state government has also capped the number of persons visiting the temple, saying that only a maximum of 50 devotees will be allowed to take darshan every hour.

The order titled: “Consent for Darshan by general public at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple at Deoghar in the context of COVID 19” also limits darshans to four hours a day.

Full text of the notice issued by the Joint Secretary:

With reference to the above mentioned I am directed to convey the consent for darshan by general public at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple at Deoghar in the context of COVID 19 subject to following conditions:

1. Residents of Jharkhand shall be permitted to do darshan.

2. The number of persons of general public permitted to do darshan shall not exceed 50 per hour.

3. Darshan for general public shall be permitted for duration not exceeding 4 hours per day.

4. Entry of general public to temple premises may preferably be on the basis of online entry passes.

5. Extant order of Ministry of Home Affairs and those issued by Disaster Management Division, Government of Jharkhand with regard to COVID 19, especially those related to social distancing norms/wearing of masks and sanitization shall be complied with.

The Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple, popularly known as ‘Baba Dham Mandir’ or ‘Baidyanath Dham Mandir’ by devotees of Bihar and Jharkhand region, is among the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple is thronged by devotees from across the country, especially during the month of Shrawan, when special pujas are held, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak this year, the temple premises were shut for devotees during the auspicious month — an unprecedented event that locals say has never occurred before.