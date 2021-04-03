  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for air passengers! IndiGo offers door-to-door baggage transfer service in these cities

By: |
April 3, 2021 4:25 PM

The facility will help passengers transfer their luggage hassle-free from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal.

IndiGoIndiGo said the baggage transfer service charges will start at Rs 630 for one way.

IndiGo has announced that it will provide a door-to-door baggage transfer service for its passengers. The low-cost airline has partnered with CarterPorter to provide the new luggage delivery facility to air travellers. The baggage transfer service, called ‘6EBagport’, has been initially launched in Delhi and Hyderabad. Under this facility, the luggage of passengers will be picked from their homes and delivered to the destinations. According to the airline, there is also a facility that allows passengers to track their baggage.

IndiGo said that it planning to launch the facility in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru soon.

Related News

In a press release, the airline said that a passenger can avail the facility up to 24-hour prior to departure of his or her flight and anytime on arrival. The tracking facility will help passengers know the location of their baggage from the first destination to the last one. The facility will help passengers transfer their luggage hassle-free from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal.

The baggage transfer service charges will start at Rs 630 for one way. IndiGo said that passengers can book the service from the comfort of their home through CarterX’s platform www.6EBagPort.carterporter.in.

“It will also include service insurance for Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container,” the airline said.

Commenting on the new service, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo said that the new door-to-door service will provide relief to customers who would like to go for a meeting directly from the airport or may want to travel with additional baggage. “In partnership with CarterPorter, we will make sure that our passengers have a seamless experience,” he added.

Earlier this week, IndiGo launched 14 new flights under Udan Scheme. The routes of these flights are Bhopal-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Shillong-Agartala, and Shillong-Silchar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

IndigoIndigo Airlines
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Good news for air passengers! IndiGo offers door-to-door baggage transfer service in these cities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Almost 65 pc Indians intend to travel for leisure, adventure in 2021: Survey
2As Covid cases spiral, random tests for domestic passengers on arrival at Delhi airport
3IndiGo starts 14 new flights under Udan scheme