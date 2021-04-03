Good news for air passengers! IndiGo offers door-to-door baggage transfer service in these cities

IndiGo said the baggage transfer service charges will start at Rs 630 for one way.

IndiGo has announced that it will provide a door-to-door baggage transfer service for its passengers. The low-cost airline has partnered with CarterPorter to provide the new luggage delivery facility to air travellers. The baggage transfer service, called ‘6EBagport’, has been initially launched in Delhi and Hyderabad. Under this facility, the luggage of passengers will be picked from their homes and delivered to the destinations. According to the airline, there is also a facility that allows passengers to track their baggage.

IndiGo said that it planning to launch the facility in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru soon.

In a press release, the airline said that a passenger can avail the facility up to 24-hour prior to departure of his or her flight and anytime on arrival. The tracking facility will help passengers know the location of their baggage from the first destination to the last one. The facility will help passengers transfer their luggage hassle-free from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal.

The baggage transfer service charges will start at Rs 630 for one way. IndiGo said that passengers can book the service from the comfort of their home through CarterX’s platform www.6EBagPort.carterporter.in.

“It will also include service insurance for Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container,” the airline said.

Commenting on the new service, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo said that the new door-to-door service will provide relief to customers who would like to go for a meeting directly from the airport or may want to travel with additional baggage. “In partnership with CarterPorter, we will make sure that our passengers have a seamless experience,” he added.

