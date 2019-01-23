Good news for adventure travel enthusiasts: Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering to now provide courses in Gulmarg; watch video

The training course is currently going on in Gulmarg where the minimum temperature today was recorded at -11 Degree Celsius. (Representational image: Reuters)

Do you wish to learn the art of Skiing? Then here is your chance. The Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) is offering training to youth to learn the art of Skiing. IISM is giving training to more than 80 students from the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) along with students from across the country through this skiing course. The training course is currently going on in Gulmarg where the minimum temperature today was recorded at -11 Degree Celsius. However, the institute is also planning to conduct various summer adventure courses in for the months to come.

Through this skiing course, IISM is trying to provide the best platform to youth of the nation especially to youth of Kashmir, which not only help in learning the skill of skiing but also develop their overall personality, according to news agency ANI. The institute every year provided training to hundreds of youth every year.

These skiing courses are being conducted with the aim to provide students the opportunity to build their career in the sports of skiing at National and International levels. This course is also a way for them to generate huge employment opportunities for the local youth as guides or Instructors to the tourist. During this skiing course, students will be provided the best equipments and facilities.