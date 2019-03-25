Golden beaches to dense forests: Odisha is “India’s best kept secret”

Simply put, your next trip to Odisha can be totally customized by you, thanks to the new Odisha Tourism digital campaign.

Are you planning a trip to Odisha? There is good news for you! Odisha Tourism has unveiled its new vibrant campaign that is sure to clinch your interest. A look at its peppy tagline “India’s Best Kept Secret Got a Digital Makeover – check us out!” is a nudge in the right direction if you are set to pack your bags and head out to explore the state. So, what does the digital makeover mean to you, as a traveller planning a trip to the state? Let’s take a look.

Firstly, as a traveller, you want to visit the most popular places in the state as well as track down some of the unexplored locations. Here, the state’s new tourism campaign showcases the best and most inviting locations across Odisha, spanning ‘unexplored and untouched’ locations to ‘serene and sublime.’ Suppose you opt for ‘Serene and Sublime’, your travel options are likely to include places like Udayagiri caves, one of the earliest rock-cut shelters that served as retreats for Jain ascetics and other monks who wanted to pray and meditate in an oasis of serenity.

Next, you can browse through categories such as ‘prepackaged trails’, ‘featured events’ and ‘engaging list of activities’, which are some of the traveller-friendly options you can peruse before you finalise your itinerary.

 

Showcasing Odisha’s best locations for travellers, you are guided through several options that are based on your interests. For instance, you can choose from Nature camps, Tiger reserves and more. If you opt for Nature Camp, you are likely to be recommended picturesque hill stations like Daringbadi, where you can beat the scorching summer heat and bask in the lush greenery and beautiful valleys that are dotted by coffee gardens.

 

Another friendly and easy-to-use option is to track the art trail if you love art and craft and you are keen to check out the state’s vibrant cultural heritage.

For those who love to laze around beaches, the digital recommendations are plenty. For instance, you can check out Europe-like locations in the state such as Gopalpur-on-Sea, which was once an important port during the East India Company era. As the quaint name suggests, the British left their naming style with ‘On Sea’ and the beach itself has got the name from a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.

The appeal of exploring an island is always irresistible to most travellers. A good place to check out for a perfect beach-island getaway would be the Rajhans, where you can enjoy a glimpse of the Irrawaddy dolphins, brilliant sunsets and leisurely boat rides. All you need to do is book your stay at the Rajhans Nature camp.

 

Accommodation is one of the key things that worry a traveler and this is tackled smoothly on the Odisha tourism website. For every location that is listed, you are served with a brief list of places that you can stay with a thumbnail image and contact details that will help you finalise your place of stay.

For travelers, while there is much to explore and discover in Odisha, the new campaign makes their travel plans easy, convenient and hassle-free.The new Odisha Tourism digital campaign claims that it serves every traveler’s need as a ‘one stop solution for linear, end-to-end campaign.’

Simply put, your next trip to Odisha can be totally customized by you, thanks to the new Odisha Tourism digital campaign.

