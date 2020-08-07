Going to Mumbai? Check new mandatory quarantine rules for domestic passengers; how to apply for exemption

BMC clarified that no government officials will be exempted from this by just showing their IDs after landing in Mumbai.

Domestic travel to Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has released an order reiterating the travel guidelines and mandatory quarantining protocol for all domestic passengers in India. The new order states everyone including government officials will have to go under a mandatory 14-day home isolation upon their arrival in Mumbai. BMC said that this has also been informed in the SOP released for handling domestic patients on May 25 this year, when the domestic travel operations resumed. However, since then, there have been many cases where government officials have shown their government IDs and opted from exemption from mandatory quarantine.

BMC clarified that no government officials will be exempted from this by just showing their IDs after landing in Mumbai. Instead, those who require exemption from 14-day home isolation, will have to request the exemption in writing. It can be mailed to the officials at amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in at least two working days prior to the day the official will land in the city. The official will have to write complete details regarding the work, the importance of work and justify as to why exemption should be granted to the official.

It is to note that until and unless MCGM has granted permission from home-quarantine exemption, everyone has to undergo mandatory home-quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor their health. Airport staff in Mumbai has also been directed to not permit exemption to anyone without MCGM permission. All those going under the quarantine will be stamped on their left hand upon arrival in Mumbai.

Quarantining has been mandated in order to curb COVID-19 transmission that is possible via passengers coming from different states/cities in India. Meanwhile in Mumbai, more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far. Overall Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have also crossed 4.79 lakh.