Going to Bengaluru? Negative RT-PCR test reports now needed to travel; details

The rule is applicable to all, even though the person is a resident of Bengaluru.

In the view of the recent rise in Coronavirus cases, Bengaluru has added a guideline for interstate travel stating that all travellers coming to Bengaluru from any state will be required to show a negative RT-PCR report from April 1. The statement was announced by the state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar where he highlighted that the COVID-19 infection cases are likely to increase further in the next few days and for this they have to take such measures. He added that 60 per cent of the total caseload in the city are the travellers. Therefore, all those visiting the city have to get their COVID-19 tests done.

Sudhakar also said that rule is applicable to all, even though the person is a resident of Bengaluru. Infact, the rule is also applicable for people coming to Bengaluru from any part of Karnataka as well. The move has come a day after Bengaluru Urban was identified as one of the 10 cities with most active viral cases and is the only one outside Maharashtra. The figures show 11,520 active cases in the city as of now. This is almost 70 per cent of the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

A report by The IE noted that the city officials are now reviewing containment measures in the Karnataka capital so that stricter measures can be adopted and the viral transmission is kept in check.

So far, the state was only asking for negative RT-PCR reports from people travelling from Punjab, Maharashtra and Kerala. However, this is now applicable for all. It is to note that these RT-PCR test reports should not be older than 72 hours prior to the departure. Anyone without any test report will be tested for COVID-19 at the entry points and will be quarantined till the time they receive a negative result for Coronavirus infection.