Goibibo’s market study: Millennials love to splurge on travel! Premium and luxury stays in popular demand

Travel bookings soar in 2021 as there is a 150 per cent increase in bookings this year, indicates Goibibo’s latest market study! We know that young Indian travellers are showing signs of travel confidence this festive season. Bookings on the Goibibo platform show that the premium accommodation category witnessed about 150% increase in bookings as compared to those in February 2020.

Speaking exclusively to FinancialExpress.com, Sunil Suresh, Chief Marketing Officer at Goibibo says, “While it is yet to be completely unrestrained, Travel, certainly is amongst one of the top things millennials want to indulge in and we only anticipate this to grow further as we head into the winter festive season which is peppered with many long weekends.”

Premium and luxurious stays in popular demand

A striking aspect is that young Indians are splurging on premium and luxurious stays. The mid-segment witnessed an increase of 64% compared to pre-COVID days. Also, 90% of the bookings at mid to luxury properties were for weekend getaways and short-haul trips.

“One in every two young Indians opt to travel to a culturally rich destination. This has been further supported by availability of various value-adds and hotel offers available on platforms like ours – that make holidays more lucrative,” Goibibo’s Sunil Suresh informs FinancialExpress.com.

50 per cent travellers opt for cultural experiences

The findings of a recent market study by Goibibo show that 50% Indian travellers opt for cultural experiences in destinations such as Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Mysore, Udaipur and Gwalior.

Of these, it is Jaipur that has ranked as the most travelled city, indicating that about 24% travellers chose a quick weekend getaway to this city.

The love for visiting places like Jaipur is understandable, as the city exudes a vibrant culture, a glimpse of royal forts and the warmth and hospitality that add to the allure of Rajputana charm.

Notably, 35% of Indian travellers also chose beach facing or riverside properties in Goa, Pondicherry, Rishikesh, among others. The rest headed out to the hills of Manali, Shimla, Darjeeling, Lonavala, Srinagar, Coorg, among others.

Sunil Suresh, Chief Marketing Officer at Goibibo, is confident of a consistent month-on-month surge in bookings to all travel landscapes. Whether it is heading out to the hills, basking in the beaches or opting for culturally rich destinations, the travel forecast for the coming months is certainly looking positive.

As more and more activities are returning to a state of normalcy,young travellers are keen to step out and enjoy exploring some of the culturally rich leisure destinations across the country.