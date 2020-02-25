God’s own country! Kerala city awarded most trending destination in 2020; Check details

Fort Kochi (Picture: keralatourism.org)

In a piece of news that will certainly boost Kerala’s image as a hotspot for global tourists, travel website Tripadvisor has awarded Kochi as the world’s most trending destination in 2020 Travellers’ Choice Destination Awards. The ranking implies the surge in a number of tourists choosing Kochi as their favourite destination to spend their holidays and their positive reviews of the city on the Tripadvisor website. The ranking re-established Kochi’s position of reckoning for the world with an abundance of natural and serene landscapes such as strolling sunset along with the availability of fresh fish from seaside vendors. Tourists cherish the time of their life in Kochi riding boat through the islands surrounding the city.

“It is a proud moment for Kerala Tourism that our Kochi is named the world’s number one Trending destination on Tripadvisor. It is to the credit of excellent tourism marketing and promotion strategy of government and enterprising tourism industry partners. This achievement will propel Kochi and Kerala to great heights in the Tourism sector” said Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism, Kerala.

The Tripadvisor determines cities on the basis of curiosity shown by the potential tourists on its website about the cities as well as the views they give on cities post their visit. The algorithm on the website has seen the positive reviews and ratings for Kochi rise massively over the last year.

“It’s fantastic to see Indian destinations making their presence felt on the world map and given this achievement is based on feedback and growing interest from travellers, it becomes even more noteworthy! Everyone seeks inspiration from various quarters while planning their travel and the best trips often turn out to be inspired and guided by people similar to you who’ve been there before. I am confident the Travellers’ Choice Destinations list will impel travellers across the globe to plan travel to some very fascinating places” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, Tripadvisor India.