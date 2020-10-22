Goa’s tourism sees boom in the time of Covid! Vistara to operate more flights; Check routes, dates

Vistara is expecting air travel to increase during the ensuing festival season in the Country.

Goa has been one of the most popular tourist destinations in India not just for desi travelers but also for globetrotters. The coastal state witnesses a sizeable number of foreign tourists including those from Russia and Britain, during the winter season. This year Coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow on the tourism sector. However, there is a silver lining that people are beginning to visit their favorite destinations.

Vistara has said that it will operate more flights on Delhi-Goa and Mumbai-Goa routes. The Vistara has revealed that the airline was planning to operate two more weekly flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Goa International Airport (GOI) and one weekly flight on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) and Goa Airport, as per PTI report.

Vistara airline currently operates 10x weekly flights between Goa and Mumbai and 9x weekly flights between Goa and Delhi. Citing positive, encouraging demand and response, Vistara will be operating 11x weekly flights from October 25.

However, Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan has claimed that flyers' sentiments will by and large depend upon safety and health measures and quarantine procedures, the official said. Kannan said that Vistara had conducted a passenger survey in June. The survey revealed that 65 per cent of the respondents are likely to take the next flight of Vistara ahead of December. Vistara believes that they can scale up operations in a graded manner based on the passenger's demand, Kannan said.

India had stopped domestic flight operations in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 25, the operations resumed for the domestic passengers. At present, airlines can operate up to 60 per cent of their pre-Coronavirus domestic flights.