GoAir to pay compensation for damaged baggage! Here’s what Redressal Forum said

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum in Mumbai has directed private airline GoAir to pay compensation to a passenger due to the damage made to his baggage. The incident took place last year when Marazban Bharucha, a resident of Maharashtra’s Andheri was travelling from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to Mumbai by a GoAir flight. After deboarding the flight in Mumbai Airport, when Bharucha visited the conveyor belt to collect his bag, he found its front side was “ripped and torn”.

After noticing the damage to his bag, Bharucha raised the issue with GoAir’s representative at the airport. He was asked to send his complaint through email. After waiting for some days, he didn’t receive any response from the airline’s side which forced Bharucha to take up the matter with the consumer forum.

However, in its reply to the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum, the GoAir stated that the baggage had a minor “wear and tear.” The airline further added that due to the minor damage, Bharucha is not authorised to receive any compensation but as a goodwill gesture, the company had offered him a compensation of Rs 1,000.

In its judgement pronounced last week, the forum instructed the airline to pay a compensation of Rs 7,500 on account of damage, Rs 5,000 towards mental agony and Rs 3,000 as a litigation cost.

According to the rules and regulations of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), in case of damaged baggage, the concerned airline is liable to pay for the repair of the flyer’s baggage or provide replacement baggage. The airlines are liable to pay the compensation amount to the flyers in case of loss, damage or delayed baggage as per the provisions of the Carriage by Air Act, 1972.