GoAir starts non-stop flights on Varanasi to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru; Check fares

There are double daily direct Go Air flights to Delhi, direct flight to Ahmedabad, excluding Sunday, and daily direct flight to Bengaluru.

Varanasi to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru non-stop flight operations begin! Flyers to and from Varanasi have a reason to cheer as GoAir has started direct flights on Delhi-Varanasi, Ahmedabad-Varanasi, and Bengaluru-Varanasi routes. There are double daily direct flights to Delhi, direct flight to Ahmedabad, excluding Sunday, and daily direct flight to Bengaluru. Lakhs of tourists visit Varanasi. Direct flight connectivity with Indira Gandhi Airport (Del) in Delhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad, Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (VNS) in Varanasi, will boost the tourism in this Uttar Pradesh city.

Delhi-Varanasi flights schedule, fares: GoAir flight number G8 183 will depart from Varanasi at 10.30 pm and will reach Delhi at 12.10 am. Fare of this flight starts from Rs 1,882. Flight number G8 182 will depart from Delhi at 8.30 pm and will reach Varanasi at 10 pm. The flight fare starts at Rs 1,926. Flight number G8 403 will depart from Varanasi at 8 am and will reach Delhi at 9.25 am. Flight fare starts from Rs 1,882. This flight will be effective from February 1, 2020. Flight number G8 404 will depart from Delhi at 10.30 am and will reach Varanasi at 11.40 am. Flight fare starts at Rs 1,926.

Varanasi-Ahmedabad flights schedule, fares: Flight number G8 768 will depart from Varanasi at 1.00 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 3 pm. Flight fare starts at Rs 2,533. Flight number G8 767 will leave from Ahmedabad at 10.20 am and is scheduled to reach Varanasi at 12.30 pm. Flight fare starts at Rs 2,402. Flights are available on all days except Sunday.

Bengaluru-Varanasi flights schedule, fares: Flight number G8 404 will depart from Varanasi at 12.20 pm and will reach Bengaluru at 2.40 pm. Fare starts at Rs 2,943. The flight won’t be available on Tuesday. Flight number G8 404 will depart from Varanasi at 1.40 pm and will reach Bengaluru at 4.05. Fare starts at Rs 2,943. The flight is available on Tuesday. Flight number G8 403 will depart from Bengaluru at 4.50 am and will reach Varanasi at 7.20 AM. Fare of the flight starts at Rs 3,371. This flight will be effective from February 1, 2020.