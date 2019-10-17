GoAir pre-Diwali 2019 sale: Discount galore in flight ticket fares; check rates, dates and key details

Currently, GoAir flies across 33 destinations. Tickets can be booked through the official website of the airline- www.goair.in.

Go Air sale 2019: In a good news for travellers planning to fly to international as well as domestic destinations, Go Air has started a pre-Diwali 24-hour sales. Under this offer, flight fares are starting at just Rs. 1296. The offer is valid on Go Air’s flights on international and domestic routes. The 24-hour pre-Diwali sale has begun at 3 pm on October 16. Booking period will end at 3 pm on October 17. The travel period is between October 20 and October 23.

GoAir has stated that the airline always believed that passengers deserve a respite from soaring airfares during peak season. As a low-cost carrier it is incumbent upon the airline to take initiatives that will immediately benefit customers, the airline stated. The company feels that the offer will provide opportunity flyers who would like to usher in Diwali in style but couldn’t afford peak season fares.

Currently, GoAir flies across 33 destinations. Tickets can be booked through the official website of the airline- www.goair.in. One can also book flights through GoAir mobile app. However, the airline has laid down a few terms and conditions. It has categorically stated that this offer cannot be combined with any other offers. The offer is also not applicable to group bookings. In case of the cancellation of the offer tickets, standard cancellation charges will apply, the airline said in a statement.

GoAir operates 325+ daily flights. It has flown around 13.91 lakh passengers in August 2019. GoAir operate commercial flights on 25 domestic routes- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Jammu, Kochi, Chandigarh, Leh, Lucknow, and Kannur. GoAir has flights on 8 international destinations, including Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Phuket, Malé (seasonal), Dubai, Kuwait and now Singapore.