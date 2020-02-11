GoAir plans to expand its global footprint; announces new daily flights to Doha

Currently, GoAir has its services available on 36 destinations including 27 domestic destinations.

In a bid to strengthen its footing in West Asia, GoAir airline has announced direct flights between Doha and Mumbai starting March 19, 2020. The airline has made plans for daily operations of the new launches. GoAir will debut its presence in Qatar with the upcoming direct flights to capital Doha. Doha will be GoAir’s sixth destination in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

GoAir is owned by Wadia Group that has a strong presence in Indian markets with leading brands such as Britannia, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah, National Peroxide Limited, old Bombay Realty and many others. GoAir is currently operational with more than 300 daily flights. The airline has earned passengers traffic of approximately 80 million since its entry into the Indian aviation market.

Currently, GoAir has its services available on 36 destinations including 27 domestic destinations such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Varanasi. The international destinations covered by GoAir are Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuwait, and Dammam.

Managing Director of GoAir, Jeh Wadia said on the sideline of the launch “With the introduction of flights to and from Doha, GoAir further consolidates its leadership position in the Gulf. I must share that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our aggressive growth plans. Qatar and India have always shared a special bond that is built on friendship, business and diplomacy. GoAir’s new flights to Doha will fulfil the aspirations of job seekers as well as business travellers to leverage Qatar’s burgeoning economy.”

GoAir is set to embark on its journey to Doha on flight G8 7 from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 17:50 hours (local time) and the airline has scheduled the arrival time at Doha’s Hamad International Airport at 19:30 hours (local time). GoAir has scheduled the return flight G8 8 from Doha at 20:30 hrs (local time) and the arrival time in Mumbai has been set at 02:40 hours (local time). The airline has opened the booking for its customers via the airline website and app.