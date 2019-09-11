GoAir opens bookings for daily direct flight to Kuwait; check dates, fare and schedule

GoAir currently operates more than 300 daily flights and carried around 13.26 lakh passengers in the month of July 2019.

GoAir flight offer: Now, you can fly to Kuwait from Kerala on daily non-stop GoAir flight. The direct flight between Kuwait International Airport (KWI) and Kannur International Airport (CNN) is GoAir’s 4th destination in the Gulf region. Bookings for fight tickets have been opened. GoAir has operational flights to Muscat, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. Kuwait is GoAir’s seventh international, fourth in the Gulf and 31st sequential destination.

GoAir flight fares, schedule: Flight number G862 will depart from Kuwait at 10.30 am (local time) and will reach Kannur at 6.00 pm (IST). Flight number G861 will depart from Kannur at 7.00 am (IST) and will reach Kuwait at 9.30 am (local time). The commercial operations will begin from September 19. The fares have fixed at 28 Kuwaiti dinar.

GoAir currently operates more than 300 daily flights and carried around 13.26 lakh passengers in the month of July 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, and Srinagar. Goair flies to 7 international destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

“I am very pleased to announce the launch of GoAir flights to and from Kuwait. This is our 7th international destination – 4th in the Gulf and sequentially it is our 31st destination. There is a huge pent-up demand on the Kuwait – Kannur – Kuwait sector and we intend to cater to this segment with our basic three-tier business principle: punctuality, affordability, and convenience. India and Kuwait have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations, rooted in history and have stood the test of time. Go Air’s Kuwait flight is one more step in that direction,” Go Air Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.