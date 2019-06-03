This airlines in India achieves best On-Time-Performance’; check details

New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2019 6:47:11 PM

GoAir has emerged to stay on top of the OTP chart for the 8th consecutive month. In fiscal 2018-19, GoAir achieved the best OTP for an astounding 7 out of 12 months.

GoAir is the best ‘On-Time-Performance’ airline in India! No-frills airline GoAir has been adjudged as India’s most reliable airline as it had clocked best-on-time performance (OTP). The details regarding this were revealed by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the company said in a statement. The OTP is a key for any passengers as it relates to arrival and departure. It becomes even more crucial as based on this a passenger can plan for connecting flight on time. GoAir has recorded the best OTP of 96.3 per cent in April 2019, according to DGCA data. This is not the first time that GoAir achieved this feat. GoAir has emerged to stay on top of the OTP chart for the 8th consecutive month. In fiscal 2018-19, GoAir achieved the best OTP for an astounding 7 out of 12 months.

“The accuracy of both scheduling the service and delivering on-time performance (OTP) is incredible for airlines and airports alike. GoAir is pleased to offer a reliable travel service wherein we assure travelers to get them to their destination in a timely manner while taking into consideration factors that are not necessarily in the control of the airline like airport congestion, taxi times from the runways, gate availability, etc. as these are in the domain of air traffic control or the airport authority. Emerging at the top of the list for the 8th time successively is certainly a comforting factor for passengers and a gratifying moment for GoAir,” GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

GoAir operates over 270 daily flights and carried 11.9 lakh passengers in April 2019. GoAir is an aviation foray of the Wadia Group that has Britannia, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah, Bombay Realty and National Peroxide in its portfolio. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar, and 4 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

If you want to book a ticket for GoAir flight, visit – www.goair.in .

  This airlines in India achieves best On-Time-Performance'; check details
