GoAir announces direct, low-fare flights to Malé, Maldives from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Go Air flight

Want to spend winter, Christmas or new year vacation in an exotic location in Maldives? GoAir has announced flights to Malé, capital of the Maldives, from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai, and Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru. The return all inclusive fares start at Rs 9,999.

As per the winter schedule of Go Air, there will be direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to Malé. Go Air has fixed travel period from December 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

Go Air flight schedule: On every Wednesday and Sunday, flight number G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 9 am (IST) and will reach Malé at 11.15 am (local time). The return flight G8 24 will depart from Malé at 12.10 pm (local time) and will reach Mumbai at 3.40 pm (IST) on every Wednesday and Sunday. On every Thursday, flight number G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 9 am (IST) and will reach Malé AT 11.20 am (local time). The return flight G8 24 will depart from Malé at 12.20 pm (local time) and will reach Mumbai at 3.40 pm (IST) on every Thursday. Round-trip fares of all these flights start at Rs 11,999.

On every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, flight number G8 33 will depart from Delhi airport at 10.35 am (IST) and is scheduled to reach at Male airport at 2.15 pm (local time). Flight number G8 34 will depart from Malé at 3.15 pm (local time) and will reach Delhi at 7.45 pm (IST) on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The fares start at Rs 15,999.

On every Wednesday and Sunday, flight number G8 43 will depart from Bengaluru at 1.10 pm (IST) and will reach Malé AT 2.40 pm (local time). Flight number G8 44 will depart from Malé at 3.45 pm (local time) and will reach at Bengaluru at 6.10 pm (IST). Flight fares on Bengaluru-Male-Bengaluru route start at Rs 9,999

So book your tickets and enjoy azure sea waters, white sandy beaches, colorful coral reefs and peaceful ambience of Malé as well as Maldives.