Goa orders new quarantine rules for people coming from Kerala; Details inside

With Covid-19 cases now largely being concentrated in Kerala, the Goa government has ordered for mandatory institutional quarantine for employees and students arrive from the state. Moreover, a mandatory negative RTPCR report needs to be produced by anyone arriving from Kerala.

The orders issued by the district administration of both North and South Goa mentioning the quarantine rules extended the Covid restrictions in the state till September 20. The arrangement for five days of mandatory institutional quarantine will be made by the administration of the educational institute the student belongs to and for employees by the office management.

After five days of quarantine, these persons need to take another RT PCR test, the order from collectors of both the districts said.

As for other people arriving in Goa from Kerala, they have to show a negative RTPCR report to be allowed into the state and remain in home quarantine for five days. However, healthcare workers and their spouses, those in emergency situations, children under two and transit passengers are exempted from the quarantine rules.

Prior to this order, Goa has made it mandatory for all entering the state to produce a negative PCR report except for those with two doses of Covid vaccination with the 2nd dose received at least 14 days ago. The restrictions have been in place in Goa since May when there was a rise in cases and deaths began to mount. However, public places like casinos, community halls, auditoriums, water parks, river cruises, water sports etc continue to remain shut.

Last week Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant informed that 100 per cent of the state’s population has received the first Covid-19 vaccination dose and full vaccination status will be achieved for all by October 31.