Here’s the most preferred destination of Indians in the country

The colonial architecture, exquisite churches and breathtaking landscape of Goa magnetize maximum tourists

Goa has emerged out as the most preferred travel destination for Indians. A study by the online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform ‘SEMRush’ found ‘Goa’ as the most preferred destination for the people of the country. The small state has everything that a traveller needs, from the fascinating architecture of the colonial period to exquisite churches and breathtaking landscape the city has got it all and thus magnetizes tourist worldwide. Goa welcomes travellers with the awestruck surprise of ravishing nightlife and exotic beaches. The location is filled with all the fun that you wish to do and also with all the serenity that you wish to experience. The city was preferred over famous destinations like Dubai and Singapore by the Indians as a favourite travel destination. Mumbai and Puri were other top preferred destination among Indians.

The study conducted by SEMrush shows that Goa was searched on an average of 1,13,975 by Indians in Jan-April 2019, making it the topmost travel destination choice within the home country. Mumbai, on the other hand, with an average search volume of 78600 was the second most preferable tourist spot for Indian.

Strategically located on the coastline of the Arabian Sea, Mumbai attracts tourists towards its imperial architecture and glamour of Bollywood film industry. The economic capital of India is a dream city for many aspirants and an ideal tourist destination for Indians and foreigners.

The SEMrush report finds 58,302 average searches for Puri, making it the top third destination on the travel list of Indians whereas Jaipur, despite getting the UNESCO World Heritage Site remained at fourth place with an average search volume of 57,045 and gave a tough competition to Puri.

The study by SEMrush also found a few more interesting data related to travel-booking and travel-season. It was found that Indians used Paytm, MakeMyTrip and Tripadvisor maximum times for organizing their trips. Paytm, MakeMyTrip and Tripadvisor are the three most searched websites by Indians to plan a trip with an estimated search volume of 3,25,98,107, 2,12,10,733 and 1,52,71,007 respectively. Where in the worldwide search data for the trip-planning websites shows Booking.com, Kayak.com, and Agoda.com as the top 3 choices amongst international users.

The website ‘Booking.com’ is the frequently searched website for organizing trips worldwide with a significant search volume of 18,85,83,928. However, Paytm is the most searched website occurred in 3,25,98,107 searches to book a flight and MakeMyTrip as the top website to book hotels with a search volume of 2,12,10,733.

Another interesting finding in the study was that 80 per cent of people were booking flights and hotels from mobile phones which is bigger than in other countries. Around 17.7 per cent of people, book flights using desktop and 82.2 per cent use mobile for the same. Wherein, the percentage of people booking hotels using desktop is 31.5 per cent and mobile users is 68.5 per cent.

Fernando Angulo, Head of International Market, SEMrush, said “November is the month with pleasant weather in almost every Indian state and is the best weather to plan a trip within India. Goa relishes a monopoly of being tourist’s favourite holiday spot had been maintaining its legacy to delivering the best vacation experience to the travellers with its magnificent landscape, delicious assortment of multiple cuisines, regal infrastructure, and never-ending list.”

Notably, SEMrush study suggested that Indians book maximum flight tickets in the month of September, November, and December. November is the peak month for ticket booking with an average search of 55,67,142. Moreover, the top 3 months to book hotel tickets are November, December, and May with November at the top of the list for appearing in 34,67,766 searches.