Goa, Inc: Perfect getaway for corporates looking for MICE travel

Just picture this. You are attending your organisation’s annual out-of-town weekend trip aimed at boosting morale and employee loyalty. Or you’re taking part in your company’s annual shareholder meeting, the purpose of which is to bring together all employees to address challenges, discuss plans and set short-term and long-term goals. Now, imagine any of these to happen at a boutique resort in Goa with 160 well-appointed rooms overlooking the enchanting Mandovi river, numerous breakaway rooms for smaller gatherings and a forest terrain, speciality dining venues and a host of recreational activities. Won’t it be the perfect getaway for corporates looking for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, events) travel with a bit of fun thrown in?

Goa has traditionally been a go-to place for leisure and adventure. However, the tiny, picturesque state is now fast emerging as a preferred destination for MICE travel among Indian corporates.

“After the long hiatus due to the pandemic, MICE has picked up speed and is evident in the large number of queries received daily from different business verticals,” says Shiv Bose, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Goa, Panaji.

Goa has traditionally been a buoyant MICE market and the numbers have only increased with time, Bose says. “From offsite meetings to leisure gatherings, companies choose to upend the morale of their teams and strategise growth with team bonding,” he explains.

The pent-up travel demand is real, says Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head – India, Hilton. “We have seen business return to pre-pandemic levels across the country— with weddings, corporate business and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) witnessing a significant upturn,” he adds.

According to Meera Charnalia, senior vice president and head, MICE, Thomas Cook (India), with corporates looking for destinations that offer a combination of great value, relaxed atmosphere and a delightful gastronomic experience, Goa is a popular destination for MICE travel.

“The destination offers all elements like premium/luxury hotels with meeting space, remarkable cuisine from across India and scope for team building activities as well as nightlife. Goa is a preferred MICE destination across sectors including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automobile and paint,” explains Charnalia, who adds that the company has witnessed a significant 25-30% y-o-y demand for MICE in Goa due to the destination’s unique appeal across the country.

In addition to investing in infrastructural development including new highways and larger airports, the state government also introduced interesting activities like helicopter rides, hot air balloon, seaplanes and more to create further allure for the destination. “We have delivered physical groups of about 100-500 delegates each with budgets as high as over Rs 75,000-Rs 1 lakh per person this year. There are several events and conferences in the pipeline for Goa in the upcoming year,” adds Charnalia.

S D Nandakumar, president and country head—corporate tours, SOTC Travel, too, agrees that the demand for domestic MICE has witnessed a definitive surge since the pandemic and Goa has emerged as a preferred destination among Indian corporates owing to its connectivity to major metros.

“Home to beautiful beaches and rivers, palm-swathed hills, mesmerising islands and Indo-Portuguese architecture, Goa makes for a beguiling MICE destination filled with fun adventure activities and wellness options. Goa has something for everyone and our robust pipeline indicates a strong demand for MICE travel to the beach destination,” says Nandakumar, adding that the company has got multiple queries with group sizes ranging from 200 to over 1,000 passengers for 2023.

Flexibility is key

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa is flexible in offering its resort venue / halls for MICE events. “We have created value-based offers that benefit establishments along with offering seamless hospitality from the booking phase onwards,” says Bose.

In order to further tap this space, the resort recently unveiled a brand new banquet space at their iconic location perched amidst the lush landscapes of central Goa. The latest offering, best suited for intimate gatherings, promises attributes like views of the majestic river, green belt on the fringes, inbuilt audio visuals and natural day light, among many other offerings.

The venue is artistically designed with inlay acoustics for a seamless experience. The aesthetic sensibilities are designed keeping social and corporate events in mind and will be a value proposition to the resort’s offerings. The resort’s pillarless ballroom is 3,500 sq ft and has daylight cover with natural views of central Goa. “Each event is meticulously planned, to offer hospitality reminiscent of our brand and lineage,” Bose explains.

Going forward, industry experts believe more can be done to tap the country’s immense MICE potential. “The government can relook at the GST levied to better-input credit for corporations. Currently, this benefit comes with certain criteria, which can be expanded to boost tourism revenue,” says Bose.