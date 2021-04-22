Goa govt imposes night curfew till April 30, check list of restrictions and what will remain open

The public transport in the state will also continue to operate at half the capacity.

The Goa state recorded its single day highest Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday with a total of 26 deaths. The state government came in action on the same day and imposed the night curfew in the state till the end of this month. The night curfew announced by the state begins at 10 PM in the night and ends at 6 AM in the morning. CM Pramod Sawant also announced another set of restrictions including restricting the number of guests at weddings to 50 and that on funerals to 20, the Indian Express reported. The tiny coastal state had a total of 9300 active Coronavirus on Wednesday with about 1500 new cases reported on the day.

Restrictions during Goa Night Curfew

Announcing the modalities of the state night curfew, CM Sawant said that no gatherings or movement of people will be allowed during the night curfew hours. However, vehicles transporting essential products like fruits, vegetables, milk etcetera will be allowed to ply during the night curfew. The movement of people travelling to and from Goa will also remain unhindered by the night curfew in addition to emergency medical services. Section 144 which debars the gatherings of more than 5 people has also been imposed in the state during the night curfew. CM also appealed to the residents of the state not to venture out of their homes without any pressing need to break the chain of virus.

What all will remain closed?

As per the directions of the state government, all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed for the time being with only offline college exams permitted at present. The board exams of class 10th and class 12th have already been deferred by the state education board. All political, social, sports and other recreational activities have been closed by the government. Swimming pools and sports stadiums have also been asked by the government to cancel the tournament scheduled till the night curfew restrictions are in place.

Activities that are allowed

Restaurants, casinos, bars, water parks, gymnasiums, spa centres, cinema halls and multiplexes will continue to operate with 50 percent capacity. The public transport in the state will also continue to operate at half the capacity. Places of worship like mosques, temples have also been allowed to complete their daily rituals. However, mass gatherings and collective prayers at religious places have been disallowed in the state.

Restrictions on Tourist Activities

Most tourist attractions in the state including casinos, bars, restaurants and cinema halls have been allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. Treading cautiously the government orders have also allowed these establishments to operate even after 10 PM till the tourists continue to exist on their premises. Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue and livelihood in the state and the government is trying not to hurt the tourism sector severely.