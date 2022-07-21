Goa deploys robots to clean manholes in Panaji – Here’s how it will work

In one of a kind initiative, the Goa government has deployed Bandicoot robots in Panaji with the aim of cleaning city manholes in a safe and effective manner. The step will help the state government to maintain the city’s hygiene in a better way. The robot was inaugurated by the state’s PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral.

Importantly, sanitation workers who perform their duties under hazardous conditions will benefit from this move. Through training, they will also be transformed into robot operators. Also, tourists visiting the state will also receive better sanitation services through this project,

Noticeably, with the cleaning of manholes requiring human entry, they have also become a death trap for workers due to hazardous gases and other reasons. The state government had earlier deployed the first Bandicoot robot at Margao in June 2022.

Developed by the award-winning start-up company Genrobotics, the Bandicoot is the world’s first manhole cleaning robot that has been developed under the Centre’s MakeInIndia and Swachh Bharat initiative. Along with the human-comparable robotic arm, the robot comes with various sensors. These sensors help the robot to clean more efficiently.

These robots also have features like special 4 IP68 waterproof cameras, which help in cleaning manholes in a more efficient way, even when in low light. The Bandicoot robotic technology has also been honoured with an AMRUT Tech Challenge Award as a Promising Innovative Solution for eliminating manual scavenging by the Centre.

Speaking at the event, Cabral said, “It’s great to see the Genrobotics team working so hard to put an end to manual scavenging. Their robot not only works in Goa but in many cities across India. And it’s doing quite well.”

Even though there are other cleaning methods like sucking and grabbing machines, they cannot remove solid waste materials. The grabbing machine also cleans only 20% of the manhole. It is because of this reason that the authorities need human labour. Now, with Bandicoot robots performing the work of cleaning manholes, they can do the work with 100 per cent efficiency.