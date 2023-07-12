Goa bars entry to wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls after alleged cases of drowning

Goa’s state forest department has barred the entry of visitors inside all its wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls. This comes after two people allegedly drowned at Mainapi waterfall in South Goa’s Sanguem taluka.

In an order, the Addtional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Umakant said that given the high intensity of rainfall in the state and hugh currents in the rivers in forest areas, public’s entry inside all wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls will be prohibited until further orders. The Deputy Conservator of Forests have been directed to review the situation and report.

Drowning cases

Earlier on Sunday, a 55-year-old LIC officer from Mapusa, Janardhan Sadekar, and a 24-year-old engineer Shivdutt Naik drowned after their visit to the waterfalls. They went to the Mainapi waterfalls for an excursion as part of separate groups and were pulled in by a strong current. Following the accidents, a rescue operation was launched and police teams, fire department and forest guards were sent to retrieve their remains.

The incident prompted the locals of Netravali village to put up a request to the forest department, asking them to ban the entry of visitors to the waterfalls till additional safety measures are put in place.

Goa is home to five wildlife sanctuaries, Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park, Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. The officials said that during the monsoon season, tourists and locals flock to some perennial and seasonal waterfalls.

A forest department official said that during monsoon, several seasonal waterfalls come up, The Indian Express reported. They added that since beaches are shut during the season, tourists and locals often make their way deep into the protected forest areas and into the hinterland. The decision to prohibit entry has been taken as a precautionary measure in light of the recent drowning incident,” the official added.

They also pointed out that some social media influencers have been promoting hinterland spots inside wildlife sanctuaries which has driven tourists to these places, thus leaving people vulnerable to accidents.