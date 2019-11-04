Go Air tickets sale: Now book flights starting at just Rs 1,214

GoAir has reserved the right to cancel or modify or substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

Go Air is celebrating its 14th anniversary by announcing lucrative offers on flight tickets. Go Air is offering sales on flight tickets on both domestic and international routes. “GoAir has come a long way over the past 14 years- new destination, new addition to our fleet, new connections and many other services, all in the best interest of our Smart Flyers. As we step into the new year, we promise to continue delivering our best service on-time,” the airline said in a statement.

Go Air flight ticket fare and Go Air flight schedule: The lowest fare on domestic sector start from Rs 1,214. The lowest fare on international route starts from Rs 6,714. The airline has fixed booking period between November 4 and November 6. Go Air has fixed the travel period between November 13 and December 31.

However, Go Air has laid down a few terms and conditions. The offer is available on the airline website goair.in or its mobile app. If flyers want to cancel their flight tickets, standard cancellation charges will be applied. Go Air has categorically mentioned that booking need to be made between November 4 to November 6, 2019. Travel validity is between November 13 and December 31, 2019. GoAir has reserved the right to cancel or modify or substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

Visit Go Air website- https://www.goair.in/promotions/14th-anniversary-sale/ . You need to select ‘One Way’. Fill in details like boarding airport, destination, depart date and category. If you are from a special category, you can choose- student, armed forces, senior citizen categories. You can also enter promo code.

Recently, Go Air announced ‘Diwali flash sale’. Booking period for Go Air Diwali flash sale was between October 25 and October 27. Tickets are available only for flights which will begin their journey on October 27, the day of Diwali. Fares for domestic routes start at Rs 1,292 and international for routes at Rs 4, 499. The fares for domestic and international routes are all inclusive.