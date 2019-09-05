GoAir sale, offer: Book flight tickets at affordable rates; check travel period, dates

GoAir sale, offer booking period, travel dates: GoAir sale has started and booking period is valid till September 10.

GoAir sale: No-frills airline GoAir is offering flight tickets at affordable fares under ‘GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020’. Flyers can now make early plans for a summer vacation in 2020 and save paying extra bucks from their wallet. GoAir has started the flight tickets sale asking passengers to fly smart by booking now and pay less.

GoAir sale, offer booking period, travel dates: GoAir sale has started and booking period is valid till September 10. Flyers can book flight tickets till September 10. Passengers can travel from January 14, 2020 to July 31, 2020. Under ‘GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020’, flyers can book tickets at fares starting from Rs 1,020.

GoAir ticket booking: Flyers can book tickets via GoAir.in, and mobile app of the airline. Too book GoAir flight tickets, one can log in to https://www.goair.in/ and go to ‘GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020’ section. You need to click on ‘Book Now’, and you will be redirected to the GoAir promotions page. You can select ‘Round trip’ and ‘One way’ on this page. After filling in necessary details, you need to select ‘Book Now’ and you will be redirected to the payment page.

GoAir has laid down a few terms and conditions which you need to follow before availing the offer. GoAir sale and the offer are available on goair.in or mobile app. The GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020 offer is valid in Business and Economy class and for domestic flights. If flyers want to cancel tickets after booking, standard cancellation charges will be applied. GoAir has the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

You can also plan your trip via GoAir. You need to go ‘Plan My Trip’ on the GoAir website. You will get ‘Manage booking’, ‘Web Check-in’, ‘Travel Guide’, ‘Route Map’, ‘Group Bookings’, ‘Flight Schedule’, ‘Charters’, ‘Flight Status’.